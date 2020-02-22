Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Tending twine Friday
Bernier will protect the road goal in Friday's game against the Islanders, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.
Bernier has won two of his last five starts, and he's allowed 16 goals in his last six appearances. The Islanders scored just two goals in four games over their most recent road trip -- Bernier could make for a solid fantasy play against a slumping opponent.
