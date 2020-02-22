Ducks' John Gibson: Loses goaltending duel

Gibson allowed just one goal on 29 shots in a 1-0 loss to the Avalanche on Friday.

Gibson and his Avalanche counterpart Pavel Francouz were excellent in the contest. The only goal came on a misplay by Ducks' defenseman Hampus Lindholm, which allowed J.T. Compher to cash in the only goal on a prime chance. Gibson dropped to 17-24-4 with the hard-luck loss. The 26-year-old has a 2.95 GAA and a .906 save percentage through 45 starts.