Jarry will guard the cage during Saturday's home game against the Sabres.

Jarry has been fantastic in the month of February, snatching three straight wins while posting a highly impressive 1.67 GAA and .953 save percentage. The 24-year-old backstop will look to keep rolling in a favorable home matchup with a Buffalo squad that's 9-15-4 on the road this year.

