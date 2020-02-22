Canadiens' Carey Price: Starting in Ottawa
Price will patrol the crease during Saturday's road game versus the Senators, Arpon Basu of The Athletic reports.
Price had a strong showing in his last start, stopping 29 of 32 shots en route to an impressive 4-3 road victory over the Capitals on Thursday. He'll attempt to pick up his 26th win of the season in a road matchup with an Ottawa team that's gone 15-12-6 at home this year.
