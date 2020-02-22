Lightning's Brayden Point: Ready to rock

As expected, Point (illness) will return to the lineup for Saturday's game against Arizona, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

Point missed Thursday's loss to Vegas due to an illness, but he'll slot right back into a featured role Saturday, skating on Tampa Bay's top line and first power-play unit against the Coyotes. The 23-year-old forward has racked up 21 goals and 57 points in 57 games this campaign.