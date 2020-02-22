Saros will defend the home goal during Saturday's clash with Columbus, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Saros wasn't great in his last start Tuesday against Carolina, surrendering four goals on 30 shots en route to a 4-1 defeat. The 24-year-old Finn will try to bounce back in a home matchup with a struggling Blue Jackets squad that's gone 0-3-4 in its last seven games.