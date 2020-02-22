Laughton scored two goals in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Jets.

The first 10 minutes of the game belonged to Laughton, as he beat Connor Hellebuyck twice to give the Flyers a lead they wouldn't relinquish. The 25-year-old center has now tied his previous career high with 12 goals on the year, needing only 42 games to reach the mark it took him a full 82 games to achieve last season.