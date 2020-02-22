Hurricanes' James Reimer: Tending twine Saturday
Reimer will get the road start Saturday versus the Maple Leafs, NHL.com's Dave McCarthy reports.
In the second game of back-to-back outings, Reimer will get the nod against the team that drafted him in 2006. The veteran netminder enters the game in a bit of a rough stretch, allowing three goals in four straight games while posting an .885 save percentage. However, he won each contest, and he may need similar offensive support, as Toronto ranks 10th with 3.39 goals per home game.
