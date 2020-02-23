Wagner netted a goal on four shots and added five hits in Saturday's 9-3 loss to the Canucks.

Wagner got a second attempt on a rebound, pushing it past Jacob Markstrom for the Bruins' third and final goal of the game. The winger entered Saturday with no points, 55 hits and 19 PIM in his last 18 games. Wagner is up to nine points, 72 shots, 175 hits and 36 PIM through 61 contests.