Bruins' Chris Wagner: Ends long goal drought
Wagner netted a goal on four shots and added five hits in Saturday's 9-3 loss to the Canucks.
Wagner got a second attempt on a rebound, pushing it past Jacob Markstrom for the Bruins' third and final goal of the game. The winger entered Saturday with no points, 55 hits and 19 PIM in his last 18 games. Wagner is up to nine points, 72 shots, 175 hits and 36 PIM through 61 contests.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.