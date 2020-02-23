The Penguins placed Agozzino on waivers Sunday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Even though the 29-year-old is in the Penguins' lineup for Sunday's game against Washington, he was placed on waivers by the team ahead of Monday's trade deadline. Agozzino will likely shift to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton if he goes unclaimed on the waiver wire.