Rittich is expected to draw the road start for Sunday's matchup versus Detroit, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Rittich will be between the pipes for the first time since he was chased from his last start in an 8-4 loss to Chicago. He's struggled in his past five starts, going 2-2-0 along with a 3.46 GAA and .890 save percentage. The 27-year-old will draw a phenomenal matchup against a Red Wings offense that ranks last in the league in goals per game this season (2.00).