Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Starting in Dallas

Crawford will guard the cage for Sunday's road clash with the Stars, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Crawford will draw his second straight start, as he's coming off a brilliant 42-save performance in Friday's 2-1 win over the Predators. He'll draw a nice matchup against a Dallas offense that ranks 24th in the league in goals per game this campaign (2.67). The Stars are a familiar foe for the netminder, as he's gone 17-11-1 along with a .906 save percentage and 2.72 GAA in 31 career appearances.

