Khudobin will start Sunday's home clash with Chicago, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Khudobin has been strong as a backup to Ben Bishop, going 3-0-1 along with a 2.35 GAA and .923 save percentage in his past five appearances. The Russian will draw a nice matchup against a Blackhawks offense that ranks 20th in the league in goals per game this season (2.92). The Stars and Khudobin will look to build off their 18-10-2 record at home Sunday.