Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Draws start Sunday
Subban will patrol the crease for Sunday's contest in Anaheim, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Subban will make his first start since Feb. 8 where he allowed five goals on 24 shots but still managed to escape with a victory. He owns an unsightly 3.09 GAA and .893 save percentage in 19 appearances this season. Subban allowed four goals in a loss the Ducks earlier this season. He'll look to get some revenge against the second-lowest scoring offense in the NHL.
