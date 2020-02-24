Predators' Matt Irwin: Watching from press box
Irwin sat as a healthy scratch for the 12th time in 13 games Saturday against the Blue Jackets.
Irwin's spot in the lineup has essentially been handed over to 26-year-old Jarred Tinordi, recently recalled from AHL Milwaukee. The 32-year-old Irwin is in the final year of a two-year, $1.35 million contract extension with the Preds, and will likely be looking to ply his trade for another team come next season.
