Ducks' John Gibson: In goal Sunday

Gibson will guard the crease for Sunday's home tilt against Vegas, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.

Gibson is starting to heat up over the last week; in his last three starts, he's allowed just five goals on 98 shots despite a 1-2-0 record. Sunday will be the fourth time he's faced the Golden Knights this season. In their first three matchups, the Pittsburgh native recorded a .900 save percentage and 4.04 GAA. On the year, Gibson owns a 2.95 GAA and .906 save percentage.