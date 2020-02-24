Archibald scored an empty-net goal and added two PIM in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

Archibald reached double-digits in goals for the second straight year with his tally Sunday. He's at 17 points, 57 shots and 147 hits through 53 contests this season. He's likely to stay on the third line until some of the Oilers' depth forwards return from injury -- Archibald has typically worked as a fourth-liner in hi career.