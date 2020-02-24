Georgiev will tend the road twine Tuesday versus the Islanders, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.

Igor Shesterkin suffered a rib injury in a car accident Sunday, and he's expected to miss at least two weeks. Georgiev should see the most action as a result, but he and Henrik Lundqvist could work in a 1A-1B tandem going forward. The 24-year-old Georgiev has recorded a .912 save percentage and 14-12-1 record this season. The Islanders, who are adding heavily at the deadline and have won five straight home games, should provide a tough test.