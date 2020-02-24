Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Guarding cage Monday
Merzlikins will be stationed between the pipes for Monday's home contest against Ottawa, Alison Lukan of The Athletic reports.
Merzlikins will make his sixth consecutive start for the Blue Jackets and he's trying to shake off a seven-game losing streak. During that span, he recorded an .892 save percentage and 2.90 GAA alongside a 0-3-4 record. Joonas Korpisalo (knee) was activated off injured reserve and will back up Merzlikins.
