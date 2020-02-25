The Golden Knights reassigned Roy (undisclosed) to AHL Chicago on Monday.

Roy has missed Sunday's against Anaheim game after he left Saturday's game against Florida in the second period with an undisclosed issue. Roy will be eligible for the rest of the AHL season, and he'll likely be one of the top options to earn another call up before the season's end. The 23-year-old has recorded 22 points in 27 AHL games this season.