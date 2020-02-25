Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy: Sent to AHL
The Golden Knights reassigned Roy (undisclosed) to AHL Chicago on Monday.
Roy has missed Sunday's against Anaheim game after he left Saturday's game against Florida in the second period with an undisclosed issue. Roy will be eligible for the rest of the AHL season, and he'll likely be one of the top options to earn another call up before the season's end. The 23-year-old has recorded 22 points in 27 AHL games this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.