Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Tending twine Tuesday

Vasilevskiy will defend the cage versus Toronto at home Tuesday, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

After a stretch of 21 games in which he secured his team at least a point, Vasilevskiy has dropped his last two contests while giving up a combined 12 goals on 74 shots (.838 save percentage). In order to help shore up the defense, the club added Zach Bogosian which should help limit the number of high-danger chances Vasilevskiy faces down the stretch.