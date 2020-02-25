Jets' Laurent Brossoit: Patrolling crease Tuesday
Brossoit will be in goal on the road against Washington on Tuesday, Ken Wiebe of The Athletic reports.
Brossoit is coming off a 29-save victory over the Senators in which he earned his second straight win. The British Columbia native should continue to see infrequent starts down the stretch in favor of the workhorse Connor Hellebuyck. When he gets his next opportunity between the pipes could wait until the Jets' next back-to-back versus Calgary or Vancouver on March 14 or 15, respectively.
