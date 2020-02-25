Gostisbehere (knee) will be the odd-man-out for Tuesday's game against the Sharks, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Gostisbehere recently returned from a conditioning stint with AHL Lehigh Valley, but coach Alain Vigneault evidently doesn't believe that the 26-year-old blueliner is fully ready for NHL action. Another update on the 5-foot-11 American should surface once he's poised to rejoin the lineup.