Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Gets starting nod
Korpisalo will patrol the crease during Tuesday's road game versus the Wild, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.
Korpisalo played well in his return from injury Monday against Senators, stopping 14 of 15 shots after replacing the injured Elvis Merzlikins (undisclosed) in the second period of the eventual 4-3 victory. He'll attempt to secure his 19th win of the season in a road matchup with a Minnesota club that's 17-10-5 at home this year.
