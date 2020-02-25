Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Starting in St. Louis

Crawford will guard the road goal during Tuesday's matchup with the Blues, Carter Baum of the Blackhawks' official site reports.

The Blackhawks just traded Robin Lehner to the Golden Knights on Monday, so Crawford will likely have a heavy workload down the stretch. The 35-year-old netminder wil attempt to pick up his 12th win of the season in a brutal road matchup with a surging St. Louis squad that's won four straight games.