Senators' Craig Anderson: Tending twine in Music City
Anderson will get the road start Tuesday against the Predators, Robby Stanley of NHL.com reports.
Anderson will get the nod for the second game of a back-to-back. This will be his eighth appearance since the All-Star break, and the 38-year-old has been solid, producing a .921 save percentage and 3-2-1 record. The Predators will be a tough matchup, though, as they've won three of the past four home outings, although they've averaged just 2.75 goals per game in that stretch.
