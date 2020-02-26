Ducks' John Gibson: Between pipes Tuesday

Gibson will patrol the home crease for Tuesday's home game against Edmonton, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.

Gibson will start for the fourth time in the past five games, and he's gone 1-2-1 along with 2.74 GAA and .913 save percentage over that span. He'll draw a tough matchup Tuesday, however, facing an Oilers offense that ranks 13th in the league in goals per game this season (3.16).