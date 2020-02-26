Oilers' Mike Smith: Falls in overtime
Smith gave up four goals on 21 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Ducks.
Smith had arguably his worst game since the New Year on Tuesday. The 37-year-old slipped to 17-10-6 with a 2.90 GAA and a .903 save percentage in 35 appearances. The Oilers finish a back-to-back Wednesday in Vegas -- Mikko Koskinen will likely start that game.
