Oilers' Connor McDavid: Dishes trio of assists
McDavid had three assists in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Ducks.
One of the helpers came on a Leon Draisaitl power-play goal. McDavid has six points in two games since returning from a quadriceps injury. The 23-year-old is up to 87 points (31 tallies, 56 helpers) and 188 shots through 57 contests. McDavid's third helper of the game was also the 300th of his career.
