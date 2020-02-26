Oilers' Connor McDavid: Dishes trio of assists

McDavid had three assists in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Ducks.

One of the helpers came on a Leon Draisaitl power-play goal. McDavid has six points in two games since returning from a quadriceps injury. The 23-year-old is up to 87 points (31 tallies, 56 helpers) and 188 shots through 57 contests. McDavid's third helper of the game was also the 300th of his career.