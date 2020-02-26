Flyers' Carter Hart: Wins third straight
Hart allowed two goals on 28 shots in a 4-2 victory over the Sharks on Tuesday.
Since returning from injury on Feb. 10, Hart is 4-1-0 with a .929 save percentage. Behind his play, the Flyers are playing some of their best hockey of the season. Hart is now 20-12-3 with a 2.51 GAA and .909 save percentage in 38 games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.