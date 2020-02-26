Hart allowed two goals on 28 shots in a 4-2 victory over the Sharks on Tuesday.

Since returning from injury on Feb. 10, Hart is 4-1-0 with a .929 save percentage. Behind his play, the Flyers are playing some of their best hockey of the season. Hart is now 20-12-3 with a 2.51 GAA and .909 save percentage in 38 games.