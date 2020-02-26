Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Continues to struggle
Vasilevskiy allowed four goals on 23 shots in a 4-3 loss to the Maple Leafs on Tuesday.
It's been a rough last week for Vasilevskiy, who's yielded 16 goals in his last three games. This is the worst stretch of his career let alone the season. If this continues any longer, Vasilevskiy will start taking a significant hit in some of the percentage categories, but he still leads the league in wins and possesses respectable numbers in the other categories. He is 32-12-3 with a 2.61 GAA and .915 save percentage in 47 games this season.
