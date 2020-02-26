Jets' Laurent Brossoit: Plays well in defeat
Brossoit allowed three goals on 37 shots in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Capitals on Tuesday.
The 26-year-old needed to be great to help the Jets earn a point, and he probably deserved a better fate than a shootout loss. His starts are sporadic, but Brossoit owns a .933 save percentage over his last four outings, which is a tremendous improvement from his early-season performance. Overall, he is 6-7-1 with a 3.28 GAA and .895 save percentage in 19 games this season.
