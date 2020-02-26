Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Starting in Montreal
Per Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today, Georgiev was the first goalie off the ice at Wednesday's morning skate, which suggests he'll get the start in goal in Thursday's road matchup with Montreal.
Georgiev has played well since mid-February, compiling a 3-1-0 record while posting an admirable 2.22 GAA and .936 save percentage. The 24-year-old Bulgarian will attempt to pick up his 16th win of the season in a favorable road matchup with a Canadiens club that's 13-15-6 at home this year.
