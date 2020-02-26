Capitals' Braden Holtby: Between pipes Sunday

Holtby will tend the twine for Sunday's road clash with Minnesota, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports.

Holtby will get the night off versus Winnipeg on Tuesday after racking up wins in each of his previous two outings. The veteran netminder has appeared in nine of the Caps' last 10 contests and seems to have reclaimed the starting gig, though Ilya Samsonov should continue to see plenty of action heading into the final stretch.