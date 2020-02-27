Hudon was promoted from AHL Laval on Thursday.

After logging 72 games for the Habs in 2017-18, Hudon has appeared in just 41 contests over the last two seasons. In his nine outing this year, the winger registered one helper, 14 shots and 15 hits while averaging just 9:44 of ice time. Given the team used an emergency recall, it could be dealing with an injury among the forward group which would force Hudon into action versus the Rangers on Thursday.