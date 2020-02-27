Canadiens' Carey Price: In goal Thursday
Price will get the starting nod at home versus the Rangers on Thursday.
Price will be making his 11th straight appearance between the pipes, having posted a 4-4-2 record and 2.69 GAA in his previous 10 outings. The veteran netminder continues to carry the workload despite the Habs being nine points out of a playoff spot with just 17 games left. At some point, Charlie Lindgren should get a look in the crease if only to give Price a night off and avoid an injury.
