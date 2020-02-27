Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Slated to start

According to Ansar Khan of MLive.com, Howard was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, which suggests he'll get the start in goal in Thursday's home matchup with Minnesota.

Howard had another disastrous outing in his last start Feb. 16 against Pittsburgh, surrendering four goals on just 16 shots before being replaced by Jonathan Bernier in the second period of the eventual 5-1 loss. The 35-year-old backstop will try to bounce back in a home matchup with a Wild club that's 12-15-2 on the road this year.