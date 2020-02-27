Play

Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Taking on Tampa Bay

Crawford will guard the cage during Thursday's road game versus the Lightning, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.

Crawford was leaky in his last start Tuesday against the Blues, surrendering six goals on 37 shots en route to a tough 6-5 loss. The veteran backstop will attempt to bounce back in a matchup with a slumping Tampa Bay team that's lost three straight games.

More News
Our Latest Stories