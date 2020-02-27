Hart will be between the pipes for Friday's home matchup with the Rangers, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Hart is riding a three-game winning streak in which he registered a 1.67 GAA and .942 save percentage. The young netminder should be a near lock for the 25-win mark but will unlikely have enough time to reach 30. While Brian Elliott could see some extra starts down the stretch, Hart figures to be the preferred option come Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.