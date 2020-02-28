Canadiens' Jeff Petry: Logs assist in loss
Petry had an assist, one shot, one blocked shot and a minor penalty in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Rangers.
Petry picked up the primary assist on Max Domi's first-period goal. It was just the third point in the last 10 games for Petry, whose 38 points leaves him two shy of a third consecutive 40-point season.
