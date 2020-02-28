Suess was promoted from AHL Manitoba on Friday.

Suess' promotion is likely linked to the fact that Patrik Laine (lower body) is dealing with an injury. Even if Laine doesn't suit up, Suess is unlikely to play in Saturday's matchup with Edmonton, as Logan Shaw figures to get a look instead. In 54 minor-league contests, the 25-year-old has racked up 13 goals and 13 helpers.