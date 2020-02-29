Play

Hart made 26 saves in Friday's 5-2 win over the Rangers.

The 21-year-old appears to be putting the Flyers on his back as the team makes a playoff push. Hart has won four straight starts and six of his last seven, posting a stellar 2.02 GAA and .929 save percentage over that stretch as Philly rises to second place in the Metropolitan Division.

