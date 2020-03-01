Stars' Tyler Seguin: Point streak at four games
Seguin scored a goal on a game-high six shots in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Blues.
Seguin opened the scoring at 8:30 of the first period. During his four-game point streak, the center has three tallies and an assist. He reached the 50-point mark for the seventh straight year -- Seguin has 17 goals and 33 helpers through 65 contests this year.
