Erne (undisclosed) missed Sunday's practice and is expected to be out for a "bit", Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.

It's unclear how the 24-year-old suffered the injury, but coach Jeff Blashill said Sunday that Erne doesn't have a timetable for a return as he's set see a specialist for his injury. His absence likely won't affect things too much from a fantasy perspective, as he's produced just five points in 56 games this season. In Erne's stead, look for Justin Abdelkader or Christoffer Ehn to draw into the lineup on the team's fourth line.