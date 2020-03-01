Red Wings' Adam Erne: Dealing with injury
Erne (undisclosed) missed Sunday's practice and is expected to be out for a "bit", Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.
It's unclear how the 24-year-old suffered the injury, but coach Jeff Blashill said Sunday that Erne doesn't have a timetable for a return as he's set see a specialist for his injury. His absence likely won't affect things too much from a fantasy perspective, as he's produced just five points in 56 games this season. In Erne's stead, look for Justin Abdelkader or Christoffer Ehn to draw into the lineup on the team's fourth line.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.