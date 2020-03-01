Hurricanes' Brock McGinn: Scoring drought continues
McGinn saw ice time of just 10:48 in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Canadiens. He also failed to register a point for the third straight game, giving him just four points in 13 games during the month of February.
It's been a tough season for the 26-year-old winger, who now has just 15 points through 64 games. McGinn looked to be turning a corner two seasons ago when he cracked the 30-point plateau for the first time in his career, but he's been slowly trending the other way since then. For fantasy purposes, he clearly does not boast much valut outside of very deep formats.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Brock McGinn: Slings helper in shootout win•
-
Hurricanes' Brock McGinn: Scores in garbage time•
-
Hurricanes' Brock McGinn: Slumping production on fourth line•
-
Hurricanes' Brock McGinn: Helping hand in win•
-
Hurricanes' Brock McGinn: Rare goal in win over Flames•
-
Hurricanes' Brock McGinn: Struggling in checking-line role•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.