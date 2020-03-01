McGinn saw ice time of just 10:48 in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Canadiens. He also failed to register a point for the third straight game, giving him just four points in 13 games during the month of February.

It's been a tough season for the 26-year-old winger, who now has just 15 points through 64 games. McGinn looked to be turning a corner two seasons ago when he cracked the 30-point plateau for the first time in his career, but he's been slowly trending the other way since then. For fantasy purposes, he clearly does not boast much valut outside of very deep formats.