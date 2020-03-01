Play

Predators' Yannick Weber: Watching from press box

Weber served as a healthy scratch for the third straight game Saturday against the Avalanche.

With the arrival of Dante Fabbro and Jarred Tinordi this season, Weber is currently the odd man out on the Preds' blue line. We expect he will likely get the odd spot start here and there down the stretch, but his days as an everyday player in the NHL are likely over.

More News
Our Latest Stories