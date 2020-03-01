Predators' Yannick Weber: Watching from press box
Weber served as a healthy scratch for the third straight game Saturday against the Avalanche.
With the arrival of Dante Fabbro and Jarred Tinordi this season, Weber is currently the odd man out on the Preds' blue line. We expect he will likely get the odd spot start here and there down the stretch, but his days as an everyday player in the NHL are likely over.
More News
-
Predators' Yannick Weber: Not seeing much game action•
-
Predators' Yannick Weber: Registers rare assist•
-
Predators' Yannick Weber: Riding pine•
-
Predators' Yannick Weber: Picks up first point of 2019-20•
-
Predators' Yannick Weber: Offense non-existent•
-
Predators' Yannick Weber: Watching from press box•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.