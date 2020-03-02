Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Carries offense in loss
Zibanejad scored two goals and an assist, all with the man advantage, in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Flyers.
The two teams combined for six power-play goals on the afternoon, but Zibanejad and the Rangers didn't get rolling until they were already in a 4-0 hole. The 26-year-old wasted no time getting back on track after having his nine-game point streak snapped Friday in Philly, and on the season he has 32 goals (a new career high) and 65 points through 52 contests.
