Bruins' Tuukka Rask: In goal Tuesday
Rask will get the starting nod on the road versus Tampa Bay on Tuesday, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Rask is coming off a 25-save shutout performance versus the Islanders on Saturday and will get back into the crease versus a Lightning squad that is scoring 3.51 goals per game (second highest in the league). With Rask taking Tuesday's tilt, coach Bruce Cassidy will go with Jaroslav Halak on Thursday in Florida,
