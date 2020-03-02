Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Thursday start on tap
Halak will start Thursday's road game against the Panthers, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Tuukka Rask will draw the starting nod Tuesday night against the Lightning. The Bruins have won two straight games, including Saturday's 4-0 blanking of the Islanders and appear to have moved past troublesome losses to Vancouver and Calgary (2/22 and 2/25) in which they were outscored by a combined 14-5. Meanwhile, the Panthers have dropped three straight games.
