Senators' Craig Anderson: Gets starting nod Tuesday

Anderson will be between the pipes against the Penguins on the road Tuesday, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Anderson is stuck in a two-game losing streak during which he gave up three goals on 70 shots (.914 save percentage). The veteran netminder will be in the crease while Marcus Hogberg is away from the team for personal reasons and should resume sharing the duties down the stretch.

